BOOK BONANZA: Bookfest Noosa, run by Rotary Noosa Daybreak, has been postponed until October due to coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
News

Chapter to continue for popular book bonanza

Caitlin Zerafa
27th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
NOOSA’S hugely popular Bookfest will go ahead this year despite being cancelled from it’s usual May-long-weekend spot.

The biggest annual fundraiser for Rotary Noosa Daybreak, the popular event usually thousands of preloved book on just about every topic or genre on sale has been postponed until the October long weekend.

Rotary President Richard Marsh said the date change will tie in with their fundraising theme of mental health.

“In these interesting times we have decided to postpone our annual fundraising event Bookfest Noosa from the May long weekend until the October one,” Mr Marsh said.

“That will put it in Mental Health month and Hat Day is on the 10th October.”

Mr Marsh said this year Rotary Noosa Daybreak was funding a three-year PhD scholarship for mental health research together with Australian Rotary Health and Sunshine Coast University.

“Moving Bookfest out of ‘isolation’, hoping we’re on the other side by August to allow us time to prepare, will enable it to be bigger and better than ever; and hopefully make approaching our current and prospective local sponsors more welcome.”

Book donations are welcome, donors can ring 1300 791 226 to arrange pick-up.

Bookfest Noosa will be held on October 2—4.

Noosa News

