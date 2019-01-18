Character beats breeding

Petstock Noosa operators Liam Murrihy and Sandra Hagen with in-house rescue dog Reeva, 3 (who really runs things).

Alan Lander

IT'S not about breeding - it's about personality. That's the message being brought home at National Pet Adoption Day activities at Petstock's Noosaville outlet on Saturday, February 9.

"It's about education,” store operator Sandra Hagen said.

"Even if people don't adopt, they will know where to go [later]. We we want to get these dogs a home.”

Ms Hagen said sometimes a 16-year-old dog might be a better choice for an owner than a puppy; it all depended.

"Sometimes people are looking for a breed but then they meet that dog and it's like 'oh my God, this is my dog',” she said.

Many well socialised and trained pets find themselves in need of a new home. Even those pets that may not have had a great start to life can become wonderful companions. With some love and guidance, their personalities shine, animal behaviourist Dr Kate Mornement said.

Every year around 200,000 pets remain unclaimed in Australian pounds, a statistic PetRescue cofounder Vickie Davy is determined to change.

"I hope by encouraging people to look for an individual pet rather than a particular breed we can educate people on the incredible benefits of adopting a pet in need,” she says.

"Just like humans, personality is individual and it's what's on the inside that counts.”

Noosa RSPCA will this year be attending the event.