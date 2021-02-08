Menu
A 31-year-old Maroochydore man is due to front court next month charged with unlawful striking causing death.
News

Charge changed after alleged one punch death

Natalie Wynne
8th Feb 2021 4:16 PM
A man arrested after an alleged serious assault of a Sunshine Coast man in December last year has had his charge amended.

It came after the life support for the 50-year-old man injured was turned off at a Brisbane hospital three days after the December 19 incident.

Coast man released on bail after one hit punch death
31yo charged as man fights for life after alleged assault

The man was found on Maroochydore’s Main Rd with serious head injuries about 1.30am.

Police allege the Kuluin man was punched in the face which caused him to fall back and hit his head on a hard surface.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women‘s Hospital in a critical condition where he passed away on December 22.

A 31-year-old Maroochydore man was initially charged with grievous bodily harm, possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

The man’s charge of grievous bodily harm was amended on Monday to unlawful striking causing death.

He was given bail to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on February 19.

