Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman accussed of abducting a five-year-old has had her charges discontinued.
A woman accussed of abducting a five-year-old has had her charges discontinued.
Crime

Charges against woman accused of abducting child dropped

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
29th Sep 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of abducting a five-year-old Biloela girl in 2019 has had her charges discontinued in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Saige Louise Brierly, 25 was charged with abducting a child under 16, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving while unregistered and holder of a class C learner licence failure to comply with requirements.

Appearing on behalf of defence lawyer Rio Ramos, defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Ms Brierly had been assessed to be of "unsound mind."

Magistrate Ross Woodford formally discontinued the charges under the mental health act.

charges discontinued gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery surrounds scooter dumped in mangroves

        Premium Content Mystery surrounds scooter dumped in mangroves

        Crime Mystery surrounds a dumped motorised scooter found in mangroves at Noosa Woods on the weekend.

        Final chapter for popular bookstore after owner’s death

        Premium Content Final chapter for popular bookstore after owner’s death

        Community Hastings St bookstore to close after owner's death

        Coast GPS tracking helps nab car thieves 3500km away

        Premium Content Coast GPS tracking helps nab car thieves 3500km away

        Technology Car thieves caught just three hours after stealing a company car were no match for...

        Golf coach facing charges turfed from juniors event

        Premium Content Golf coach facing charges turfed from juniors event

        News Leading golf coach asked not to return to Coast tournament