Charity celebrates seven years of giving wings to Butterflies

5th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
THREE CHEERS: Bree, Sunshine Butterflies CEO Leanne Walsh, Justice, Scott, Kerry, Bob Abbot and Curtis celebrate Sunshine Butterflies' seventh birthday.
THREE CHEERS: Bree, Sunshine Butterflies CEO Leanne Walsh, Justice, Scott, Kerry, Bob Abbot and Curtis celebrate Sunshine Butterflies' seventh birthday.

AFTER years of running a support group dedicated to changing the lives of those with a disability, Sunshine Butterflies' birthday was a time for founder Leanne Walsh to reflect and celebrate.

"It was challenging and life-changing with a rollercoaster of emotions when I first found out I had a child with a disability, but it also resulted in me forming a not-for-profit organisation, charity and disability support service to help people support their sons and daughters living with disability,” Ms Walsh said.

Ms Walsh's son Curtis has cerebral palsy, but he has since found comfort and friendship within "the Butterfly family” that supports 500 other members with a disability.

Curtis helped celebrate the charity's seventh birthday beside members, staff, volunteers and patron Bob Abbot on July 20 at the new location called Our Backyard in Cooroibah.

"I am very proud of what Sunshine Butterflies has become with the help of passionate staff,” Ms Walsh said.

"Everyone that works here are all passionate about providing life and social skills to our members to enhance their lives while also forming trusted relationships with their families.”

"Sunshine Butterflies is a forward-thinking organisation who are focused on delivering family friendly customer service for their members,” Mr Abbot said.

"As their patron I have seen the organisation grow from strength to strength without the assistance of government funding which is remarkable.”

Sunshine Butterflies said it is very close to finalising its new home Our Backyard located in Cooroibah, so individuals living with disability can enjoy social, recreational and educational programs and activities in a safe and happy learning environment.

The charity is still calling on any form of support from the community to get them into their new home.

