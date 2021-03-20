Charles ‘let down’ by Meghan, Harry

Prince Charles is said to feel “let down” by the bombshell claim that a royal made racist comments before Archie was born.

Prince Charles "feels enormously let down" by shocking claims made during Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview, according to reports.

It comes after Meghan and Harry claimed an unnamed royal expressed concerns about what Archie's skin colour would be before he was born.

A source close to the royal household told People: "The prince believes in diversity and his actions show that.

"He was the first person to highlight the Windrush generation and the contributions they made to British society.

"He has worked hard for the Muslim community.

"Of all the members of the royal family, he has taken this issue the most seriously."

The Windrush generation refers to nearly half a million people who moved from the Caribbean to Britain between 1948 and 1970.

A palace source was also reported to have said that Charles had had a "complicated relationship" with his two sons, which was "not a straightforward" father and son relationship.

A source also claimed Prince William is "worried" that private conversations with his brother will be "plastered over American TV".

One source close to Prince William said: "There's a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard.

"William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV."

The brothers are alleged to have rarely spoken to each other for more than a year after Harry and Meghan announced Megxit on their Sussex Royal Instagram page.

In the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview has been slammed as an "unbalanced piece of theatre" after receiving 4,398 complaints to the UK's TV regulator Ofcom.

The chat, which was watched by 12.4 million viewers when it first aired there, made a series of explosive allegations about the royals.

However, Piers Morgan's comments about the Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey have led to the highest number of complaints in UK TV regulator Ofcom's history.

The episodes of ITV's Good Morning Britain on March 8 and 9 sparked 57,121 complaints to Ofcom.

In one of several furious rants after the Sussexes' interview with Oprah, during which Meghan described her struggle with suicidal thoughts, Morgan declared: "I don't believe a word she says."

Piers Morgan has stormed off Good Morning Britain as co-star Alex Beresford branded his behaviour "diabolical" following comments he made as he discussed the Harry and Meghan interviewhttps://t.co/BeYA4fEaFV — ITV News (@itvnews) March 9, 2021

A statement from the regulator said: "We can confirm that this issue has attracted the highest number of complaints since our reporting began."

ITV announced Morgan had left the show on the evening of March 9, shortly after Ofcom said it had launched an investigation under its harm and offence rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints in two days.

It later emerged that Meghan also made a formal complaint to Ofcom about the TV host after he dismissed her account of suffering suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the royal family.

