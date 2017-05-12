Charlet dreams of behind the scenes

NEWSFLASH: 19-year-old Charlet Priestley wants to work in journalism and the news, preferably behind the scenes as an editor or producer.

CHARLET Priestley is a young go-getter with dreams of working in the media industry.

The 19-year-old was born with cerebral palsy but hasn't let that stop her setting her sights on a career in the news and journalism.

"I grew up watching the news, I always thought it was interesting,” Charlet said.

"I really wanted to know how they knew so much information. And I like editing, so I thought journalism could be a career for me.”

Charlet is completing the skills for work and vocational pathways course at the Noosa Community Training Centre after enrolling in late March.

She moved up from Tasmania nine months ago and said the training centre had helped build her personal interaction and physical skills.

"I've learnt social skills and different career options that I didn't know about,” Charlet said.

"I've gained more energy from going out four days a week, my motor skills were not as good as they could be but they've really improved.”

Teacher John Blahuta said Charlet was a "computer whiz” and used her maturity and intelligence to help other students with their problems.

"She'll really listen to the other students, she's good for being on the outside looking in at their issues,” he said.

Charlet said that ideally she would love to work behind the scenes as a producer or editor for print, radio or online news media.

"I'd like to work behind the camera, proof reading, jobs like that,” she said.

"I've got a DSLR camera too.”

Charlet is looking for work experience in the media industry. Contact her on charlet@live.com.au.