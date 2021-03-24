Charleville man doesn’t remember stealing Noosa man’s wallet

CCTV from a Noosa bus exposed a Charleville man who stole the driver's wallet, but the offender's solicitor told the court he has no memory of doing it.

Peter Dennis Lambourne, who was 46 at the time of the Charleville Magistrates Court date on March 9, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Caroline Boodnikoff told the court the bus driver sat on the disabled seats while he was waiting for his Tewantin to Noosa Junction run to start, but he left his wallet there when going back to the driver's seat.

Lambourne got on the bus at 5.05pm on April 3, 2019, and sat opposite the seat where the driver's wallet was.

"He's crossed the aisle, picked the wallet up, then returned to his seat holding the wallet," Sergeant Boodnikoff said.

"A few minutes later he checked that nobody was looking, opened the wallet contents, and placed the wallet in a satchel that was hanging from his shoulder strap."

CCTV showed he got off at Noosa Junction, but didn't return the wallet to the driver and made no attempt to hand it to a police station.

Police inquiries then found Lambourne has returned to New South Wales, and Sergeant Boodnikoff said the matter came before the court due to an arrest warrant due to him being interstate.

Solicitor Chelsea Saldumbide told the court Lambourne has suffered from mental health issues and substance abuse due to his childhood experience in a New South Wales boarding school.

"Unfortunately at 11 years of age, his parents sent him to boarding school in Lismore and in his very first semester at that school, he's been subject to some inappropriate behaviour that has led to, in recent years, the arrest of two of those teachers who were responsible," Ms Saldumbide said.

"He has no recollection of stealing that wallet, as a result of the state he was in at that time, but accepts there was footage.

"Because of the state he was in, he was not even aware that he was wanted in respect to this matter."

But Lambourne has been taking significant steps to get back on track such as being treated by psychiatrists and starting work with a Charleville school to be a teacher aide.

"He is nearly finished his education degree," Ms Saldumbide said.

"He plans on being a teacher of primary school and has a particular interest in educating the Indigenous community."

Magistrate Peter Saggers said there's a lot of upset for victims of wallet theft when they have to cancel all their cards and accounts.

"As you know, it is the wrong thing to do," Magistrate Saggers said.

"It is incredibly inconvenient to people when things like that happen."

He described Lambourne's behaviour as "poor" and "crook".

"But I do take into account your background and also, to your credit, the steps that you are taking to address that," Magistrate Saggers said.

Lambourne was given a $500 fine, ordered to pay $370 restitution for the cash in the wallet, but didn't have the conviction recorded.