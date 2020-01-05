Charlotte spinning her web of magic

IF THAT spellbinding word-smithing spider Charlotte much loved by generations of children was writing a review of Little Seed Theatre Company’s latest production, she’d use one word: “Magical”.

From January 16-18, Little Seed’s troupe of talented performers will stage the much-loved children’s classic Charlotte’s Web at the Eumundi School of Arts Building.

Written by E. B. White and first published in 1952, Charlotte’s Web tells the story of Wilbur, a livestock pig, and his friendship with barn spider Charlotte. When Wilbur (William Law) is soon to become someone’s dinner, Charlotte (Emily Potts) hatches a plan.

Charlotte weaves messages of praise for Wilbur in her web: “Some Pig”, “Terrific”, “Radiant” and “Humble”. Charlotte’s stroke of genius starts a victorious campaign that saves Wilbur’s life and ends with Some Pig helping his arachnid friend.

Audiences can expect another high energy and engaging production characteristic of Little Seed, with enchanting costumes and exuberant performances from some of the best young talent on the Sunshine Coast.

“Little Seed is proud to perform rich, full-length versions of plays and musicals that challenge our young performers and delight audiences,” said creative director Johanna Wallace.

“I loved reading Charlotte’s Web when I was a child and Little Seed is thrilled to share this story on stage to inspire a whole new generation of children and their families,” Johanna said.

Little Seed’s production of Charlotte’s Web follows on from other successful outings at the Eumundi School of Arts Building, most recently Seussical Jnr and Fantastic Mr Fox.

The cast of talented actors are complemented by an orchestra of young musicians who have created an original ‘soundscape’ that supports the action on stage.

Don’t miss this outing of family fun at its finest. Charlotte’s Web will be staged on 16 January at 6.30pm, 17 and 18 January at 2pm and 6.30pm, and 19 January at 6.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased online: www.little-seed.com.au/cw