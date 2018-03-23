Charlotte 'unlocks' $3000+ for charity

Charlotte's 1400 school peer supporters watch her lose her long locks for her World's Greatest Shave event in Sunshine Beach High School's main hall

NOT everyone would put their hand - or their head - up for a full shave, even for charity.

But that clearly excludes Sunshine Beach High School Year 11 student Charlotte Bannister, who traded her long, luscious locks for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave cause last Tuesday.

Charlotte set a fundraising target of $1500 when she first set out on the mission in early February.

That target figure was then upped to $2000, after a good response.

"It has now reached $3110 as of this morning,” an excited but pensive Charlotte said.

On the morning, the entire school of 1400 students thonged the main hall to witness Charlotte's brave act - and were invited to further chip in a gold coin for her cause, as "encouraged” by the school leadership.

Charlotte enjoys a "pre-shave" shot before the event Alan Lander

Charlotte's parents Ian and Sarah attended the event, and were "very proud”.

"Nothing she decides is a surprise,” Ian said.

"We were a bit anxious,” Sarah said.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Charlotte's hair was pulled into tails for easy removal, before a full head shave. INSET: Charlotte with her long hair Alan Lander

"It was her decision, but she's a bit sensitive, so I am a bit concerned.

"But she's involved, family and friends have been affected by cancer.”

Acting Principal Paul Fitzgerald said Charlotte approached the school about it at the beginning of term.

"It was all done by her, she's been the driving force,” he said.

"We have just supported her all the way.”