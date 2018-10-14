Chasse your way to ballet class

DON'T hang up the ballet shoes just yet because adult ballet is a thing and allowing lovers of the art to swap their gym equipment for dance moves.

It is no secret that ballet is beneficial to general health, fitness and well-being and many professional athletes, including some of the worlds most famous football players, credit their athletic success to ballet training.

In 2017, Queensland Ballet undertook research on the these benefits for mature adults, finding it linked to preventing diabetes, heart disease, dementia, high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. It can also help improve bone density and cognitive skills such as enhanced balance and coordination.

Lucky for Noosa residents they have the chance to try ballet for themselves, but don't worry your don't need any experience.

FitBarre is a local fitness class designed by Angelika Burroughs, a former professional ballerina, and is based on floor, barre, ballet and dance routines.

"In ballet we are always engaging our core muscles, glutes and upper back. After years of training I often stand in a first ballet position, engaging all these muscles even while cooking in the kitchen.” she said.

"Poor posture caused by desk jobs and too much time stuck in the car, plus the natural process of aging means many of us are just not as flexible as we use to be. Flexibility, diet and hydration are proven to be the most important elements of a healthy and long life.”

"The great thing about barre work is you get a full body workout, strong lean muscles and elegant flexibility without the high impact on the body other exercises require”.

"My classes are for everyone. Our youngest regular is 11 years old and my oldest student is in her late 80's.”

Angelika is inviting people of all ages to try a FitBarre class and experience the difference ballet can make.

"I am also taking registrations for a New over 55 plus FitBarre class which is going to be gentle, effective and an inspirational way to get fit,” Angelika said.

"Let's get fit with grace and elegance.”

To book class contact Angelika on 0488088633.