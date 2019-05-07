Chat with Matt full of flavour

PLANNING TO COOK UP A STORM: Matt Preston is a huge fan of the Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

PLANNING TO COOK UP A STORM: Matt Preston is a huge fan of the Noosa Food and Wine Festival. Caitlin Zerafa

AWARD-winning food journalist, restaurant critic and television personality Matt Preston will return for the Noosa Food and Wine Festival this year.

Fans can see Matt in the Festival Village on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, May 18 and 19, when he will cook on the main stage.

The lovable chef has shared some of his favourite things about Noosa, the festival and, of course, food.

You are doing cooking demos on the main stage in the Festival Village - what are you cooking for us this year?

It's all about how to build a better burger. From the simplest beef burger to the ultimate vegetarian burger, and there is the Indian butter chicken burger sitting neatly in the middle.

While you are here, do you have any plans for getting out and about and enjoying Noosa?

Always! So many friends from up there I want to catch up with as well as so many mates from all over Australia. We have a hit list of bars and restaurants that we can't miss but, as you know, getting the best out of Noosa is making a reservation well in advance of the Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

What dish best sums up your food philosophy?

Anything yummy, easy and quick, but if friends are coming around, slow-roasted lamb shoulder with a couple of sexy salads.

What are you enjoying cooking at the moment?

I'm developing some flavour and textured, packed vegetarian and vegan dishes which are a million miles away from the boring old nut toast. Plants rule!

We were excited to see you, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris here in Noosa earlier this year filming for MasterChef - any insights you can share with us?

It was great to finally bring the show to Queensland and some of our favourite spots of the Sunshine Coast. The Noosa Surf Club is such an icon it was a pleasure to shoot there, as it was to shoot among the green rolling hills of Maleny - especially because we are able to come back via The Spirit House in Yandina.

Matt will cook on the main stage on Saturday, May 18 at 2pm and Sunday, May 19 at 2.15pm.

Tickets for the Festival Village are available at noosafoodandwine.com.au.