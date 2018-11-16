Cheaper petrol? Travel to Cooroy

BUSY: Wessel's Cooroy, which had unleaded at 139.9cpl on Thursday.

BUSY: Wessel's Cooroy, which had unleaded at 139.9cpl on Thursday. Alan Lander

COASTAL Noosa motorists are journeying in droves to Cooroy to fill up their fuel tanks.

And with non-ethanol unleaded prices up to 20cents per litre cheaper than comparative fuel outlets in Noosa Heads, Tewantin and surrounds, it's no surprise.

And to spoil a dream of many coastal dwellers, a petrol retail operator said more service stations would not equate to cheaper petrol.

Three weeks or so ago, when prices reached a record 169.9cpl, Wessel's independent service station in Cooroy changed its billboard to offer 153.9cpl, forcing the town's neighbouring BP competitor to match its price following three days of empty forecourts.

A week or so later it dropped the price to 149.9, with the BP following suit.

In the past few days, as unleaded prices in Noosa Heads sit between 150 and 160cpl, Wessel's is offering it at 139.9cpl. Some other outlets are as cheap, but not consistently so.

And it looks like the competitive prices will continue as Tapis crude prices (which dictate Australian prices) start to fall and the Australian dollar strengthens.

A staff member at Wessel's Cooroy said the servo had seen "many new faces” from Noosa in the past few weeks as motorists took the roughly 25km trip from the coast to enjoy the cheaper prices.

Unleaded price at Shell Tewantin on Thursday. Alan Lander

Paul Wessel, general manager of Bundaberg- based Wessel's Petroleum, said southeast Queensland was "going mad” with new service station outlets and it would not help reduce prices, nor would it in the Noosa area.

He said a new outlet cost about $6 million and would have to recoup the cost, as opposed to a larger company absorbing it into general costs.

"New sites are a big investment,” Mr Wessel said.

"And they don't necessarily make a difference to prices - and there are too many stations around southeast Queensland.

"We find it hard to compete. It's a big challenge to get a return on investment.”

Mr Wessel said older sites had an advantage in that they already had the technology in-built.

He also said prices would start to drop soon.

"The overseas price has decreased, which is good news,” he said.

"We thought it would go the other way with Iran, but someone has tipped oil on the market.

"We don't like to see prices high.

"With prices going down, we hope it will hold over Christmas.”