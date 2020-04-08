Cheaper rides stalled as Easter travel ban hits hard

THIS is so not Easter in Noosa, or the rest of the Sunshine Coast for that matter.

It’s like you’ve gone to sleep one night and woken up in a parallel universe where the laws of gravity along with consumer disbelief have been suspended as fuel prices continue to fly in the face of Einstein’s lesser known Theory of Petrol Price Relativity.

And that is: come Good Friday the cost of unleaded, e10, diesel and anything remotely spirits-based that can fire up a piston engine will go through the stratosphere … treble that if you live, work or play north of the Peregian Beach border.

In Noosa it’s called making the trendy toffs pay, but it’s poor wage slaves like me who eke out a living there who are always caught up in the fuel corporates’ super profits’ gouge. We pay and pay, year after year through the nose while our hip pocket nerves badly haemorrhage.

But not this year … it seems this year we’re no longer Easter bowser bunnies, always caught on the hop with an empty tank come Good Friday and in need of a small financial loan to fill up the tank.

And for that, someone said you can thank the Russians and the Saudis for declaring an oil production stand-off to trigger a price-cutting war that’s seen prices plummet … with further speculation of sub $1 a litre prices in the offing at your local servo.

The last time prices were that low, I don’t know, maybe Little Johnny Howard was hoping to become Lazarus with a triple bypass and be elected PM of Australia? Anyway, it was so long ago, pigs could actually fly in those days. But like the rest of my fellow patsies filling up at the pump this week, I was looking for the catch … that hidden whammy that we all know is staring us in the face.

And there it was – the little TV screen at the bowser I was at, the ones the servos install hoping you lose concentration and pump in a few more extra dollars than you intended, spat it out.

The newsflash was thanks to the COVID-19 crisis, the Gold Coast beaches are closed, interstate travel is banned and you can’t drive to Noosa for a swim without falling foul of the crack social distancing detective squads.

Hell, they’ve even cancelled the free buses in Noosa in case we take to bus-ride binging and other crazy Easter antics.

I and all my fellow non-travellers for the first time in our lives have an endless supply of affordable fuel at Easter and we’re grounded, stuck at home … at least until the all is well with the world and they spike the hell out of unleaded when you can least afford it, as they always do.

Cue in the Alanis Morissette … “isn’t it ironic”. I was thinking, it’s more like highway robbery, as they’ve taken away our unalienable right to change the earth’ climate with all our holiday emissions. So, if you see someone in their carport, revving the engine, that’ll be me. I’ll be looking to get down to just under half a tank, like I always do before filling up, because I really want to make the most of these cheap prices one way or the other. How else am I allowed out of the house?