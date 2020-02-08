CHECK IT OUT: Noosa’s most expensive home

PRICEY: Ever wandered how much that house on the water is worth? A cool $20 million will buy you this oceanfront Noosa mansion at 46 Seaview Tce, Sunshine Beach.

EVER wondered just how much that house on the water is worth?

While houses prices in Noosa are generally seen as sitting at the higher end of the scale, you may be surprised just how valuable our most expensive homes are.

First home buyers, look away now.

A cool $20 million will buy a stunning beachfront house with seven bedrooms, an infinity pool and breathtaking views at glamorous Sunshine Beach.

Here are the top six most expensive homes currently on the market in Noosa.

$20 million

46 Seaview Terrace, Sunshine Beach, Qld 4567

7 bed, 5 bath, 3 car, pool, oceanfront

A generous yet serene sculpted form, fringed by evergreen frangipanis and enhanced by layers of clever timber and brise soleil features, evokes privacy and mystery, yet defines the wide streetscape.

Spectacular bespoke zinc-clad entry doors magically disappear divulging the pinnacle of design excellence. Lavish finishes include marble, mosaics and stupendous milky-white Venetian plaster walls and floors.

Infused in a masterpiece, commanding presence and explosive views of the Coral Sea, Sunshine Beach and beyond, there's a private path and a few footsteps to toes in the dazzling white sand.

Sitting on, and within the dune and viewing seaward, the sculpted H-form designed by architect John Burgess, is sumptuous, discreet, confident, intrinsic to passive sustainability and has spaces of varying scale and mood. Courtyards open to the sky and a pearlescent-shimmering glass-tiled infinity pool takes centre stage.

Tom Offerman Real Estate

Perfect for a large family with 13 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, this mansion at 32-36 The Anchorage is the second most expensive home currently available to purchase.

$15 million

32-36 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters, Qld 4566

13 bed, 12 bath, 4 car, pool and canalfront

A property of immense stature built to a quality expected in the finest hotels, where truly no expense has been spared and every detail has been perfected, during a construction where budget was not a limitation.

Set on some 2,976m2 with a complete water frontage of 60 meters to a wide section of water there is a surreal sense of privacy for a property in a residential area. 'Hayven' is expansive and grand in its scale, its design brilliance lies in the home's very human composition within this extraordinary scale. Designed as a series of smaller areas, flowing together seamlessly to create a coherent and spectacular space, 'Hayven' is just as comfortable for two guests as it is 200. It is a home that rivals some of the great 6-star resorts around the world from the twenty-five metre pool, accommodation for over thirty guests, commercial kitchen, caretakers quarters, two jetties, boat shed & full size tennis court. 'Hayven' is a grand estate and a timeless representation of luxury and the perfect place for people to reside or retreat.

Reed & Co

8 Noosa Pde, Noosa Sound is on the market for $11.5 million.

$11.5 million

8 Noosa Parade, Noosa Heads, Qld 4567

6 Bed, 7 bath, 3 car, pool, canalfront

Step into a blissful dream, an ultra-luxe trophy home with a coveted absolute riverfront address on Noosa Parade, incredible gun-barrel views which are never compromised and almost on the doorstep of Hastings Street.

An ambitious work of formidable quality and genius interior design, this incomparable residence, is a tribute to its location and the natural environment, yet perfectly distils a distinctive almost Mediterranean simplicity.

Boundless multiple living and dining zones have soaring ceilings, elegant furniture including sumptuous sofas, a 'log-burning' gas fireplace, thoughtful lighting, classy timber chandelier, lavish alpaca wool carpets and textural wallpaper.

Predominantly neutral tones are accented by pops of colour, lashings of graphic Carrara marble add opulence to the extraordinary commercial-grade kitchen plus dramatic glass doors on two sides, which seemingly disappear and blur the lines to outdoors, exemplify the adage of luxury is meant for everyday living.

Tom Offerman Real Estate

This Sunrise Beach stunner is at 2/56 David Low Way.

$10 million

2/56 David Low Way, Sunrise Beach, Qld 4567

4 bed, 4 bath, 2 car, pool, beachfront

Poised perfectly, mere footsteps to the white sand pearlescence, is a masterpiece with considered yet exuberance design. It's as much a piece of art, as it is a home.

Looking from the entrance lobby with its candelabra-like balls of light and monumentally high glass walls and doors, it appears to totter on the azure horizon pool and meld into the deep blue of the Coral Sea, with nature's ever-changing visual tableaux, a remarkable back drop.

The sprawling contemporary award-winning design by Paul Clout, exhibits and celebrates the absolute joy of living by the beach in overgenerous avant-garde spaces. Every room except the study, boasts 180-degree ocean and beach views however from the rooftop terrace, the panorama is wider, extending from Lions Head in the Noosa National Park to Mooloolaba and beyond.

Tom Offermann Real Estate

The luxurious 1/56 David Low Way.

$8.95 million

1/56 David Low Way, Sunrise Beach, Qld 4567

5 bed, 5 bath, 5 car, pool, oceanfront

Occupying one of the largest beachfront land parcels on the Sunshine Coast, this breathtaking residence sits in the peaceful and prestigious 'Beaches' gated estate and celebrates an exceptionally private lifestyle experienced by the privileged few.

Set against a spectacular beachfront backdrop, and capturing 180-degree ocean views, this sprawling contemporary residence showcases the true joy of living on the beach - the sun, the water, the light, the privacy and the sea breeze.

This landmark residence is set across two expansive levels, and showcases 729m2 of flowing indoor-outdoor living, master crafted with state-of-the-art automation to provide all of the benefits of hi-tech living.

The vast, open plan layout flows to a choice of outdoor spaces, including an oceanfront terrace and huge garden courtyard. Flowing further towards the rear of the home, the open plan living spills out to a resort-size sparkling pool with 25m lap lane and the ultimate water slide, creating a welcoming space designed for year-round family enjoyment.

Markanovic Real Estate

Number 31 The Penninsula is an architectural standout.

$7.8 million

29-31 The Peninsula, Noosa Waters, Qld 4566

6 bed, 8 bath, 3 car, pool, canalfront

It's etched with ravishing jaw-dropping design, melded with cosmopolitan albeit glamorous style, located waterside in the dress circle of Noosa Waters and promises to astound with brilliance.

The essence of the ultimate in absolute privacy and prestige living as per a Hollywood-style contemporary compound, emanates from its magnificent curvaceous structure, ingenious layout, fluid functionality, water and estate views throughout plus grand statement entrance doors and portico.

Relish the subtropical climate in the extensive waterside Bahamas-inspired arched outdoor room with sweeping travertine-tiled terrace, sandstone walls and accents of water features, sculptures, tropical magnolias and palms. The outdoor kitchen has every accoutrement for entertaining including a pizza oven. There are two pools and the full-size synthetic tennis court may be floodlit and games viewed from the massive rooftop as well as various balconies.