Check out what’s screening at Noosa Cinema
NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Ride Like a Girl
The Angry Birds 2
Ugly Dolls
Downton Abbey
Abominable
Ad Astra
Dora and the Lost City
Good Boys
It: Chapter Two
Palm Beach
Rambo: Last Blood
- The next Seniors Morning Tea Wednesday, October 2 of Ride Like a Girl at 10am. Complimentary morning tea, screening from 10.30am. Tickets selling now.
- School holiday saver with $12.50 tickets, join our Cinebuzz rewards program to enjoy discounted movies and benefits, visit our website to join.
- For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like BCCNoosaCinemas on Facebook or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au