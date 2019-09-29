Menu
Brad Pitt in Ad Astra.
Check out what’s screening at Noosa Cinema

29th Sep 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Ride Like a Girl

The Angry Birds 2

Ugly Dolls

Downton Abbey

Abominable

Ad Astra

Dora and the Lost City

Good Boys

It: Chapter Two

Palm Beach

Rambo: Last Blood

  • The next Seniors Morning Tea Wednesday, October 2 of Ride Like a Girl at 10am. Complimentary morning tea, screening from 10.30am. Tickets selling now.
  • School holiday saver with $12.50 tickets, join our Cinebuzz rewards program to enjoy discounted movies and benefits, visit our website to join.
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like BCCNoosaCinemas on Facebook or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au
