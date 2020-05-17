‘Cheeky bastards’: Thieves leave business out in the cold

AS IF trying to run a business during COVID-19 lockdowns wasn't hard enough, brazen thieves have made extra problems for one Coast business.

Staff at Richie's Bakery in Tewantin have been left out in the cold after thieves stole their new $2000 hot water system on Saturday afternoon.

Bakery owner Catherine Wray could not believe what she was hearing when she found out this morning the six-month-old system had been nicked.

"It's unbelievable," she said.

"They knew what they were doing. They turned the water off and everything.

"The cheeky bastards."

Having survived through the worst of the lockdowns, this was the last thing the bakery owner of over 24 years needed to deal with.

"It was extremely hard," Ms Wray said.

"We had to reduced people's hours in the shop, but we still kept everybody on.

"We just struggled on."

It is hoped the brazen thieves will be caught after police view CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

"My husband is a police officer and he has been keeping an eye on Gumtree to see if they try to sell it," Ms Wray said.

As they begin to rebuild the business, Ms Wray hopes to have another commercial hot water system installed in the next couple of days.

"It has to come from Brisbane, so if they can get one in, we'll probably be without it for two days.

"We need hot water to clean the shop, we go through so much hot water."