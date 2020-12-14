Cheeky detail in Bridges’ bikini selfie

The celebrity personal trainer had people looking twice after she posted a photo of herself in the pool with one interesting detail.

When Michelle Bridges posts a photo of herself in a bikini it's usually the 50-year-old's incredible body that her fans focus on.

But when the celebrity personal trainer shared a photo of herself in the pool over the weekend, it was an accidental optical illusion that had people looking twice at her selfie.

Bridges posted a photo to Instagram of her in a bikini in the pool alongside the caption: "When you lose your bikini bottoms in the washing and end up wearing your undies to swim in."

Bridges’ fans were quick to notice that her pinky finger looked like something else. Picture: Instagram.

However it wasn't the fact that Bridges was wearing undies not swimmers that had people's attention, but a fingernail which was visible just to the right of her bikini top.

"When your fingernail looks like a nipple," one person commented, while another added: "Your fingernail is trying to impersonate a nipple."

"Your finger in the photo made me look twice," one commenter wrote.

Another person joked that Bridges would have to be careful not to fall foul of Instagram's strict no nudity policy, writing: "Surprised the Instagram bots didn't remove it!"

Bridges also poked fun at the cheeky optical illusion, adding the hashtag "#strategicallyplacedpinkfingernail" to her post.

The Biggest Loser trainer is on holiday in Byron Bay after having what she described as a "challenging" year.

In February, Bridges pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving after she was caught by police driving intoxicated with her son Axel in the back seat on Australia Day.

At the time Bridges said she had been in "emotional turmoil" after splitting from her longtime partner and celebrity personal trainer Steve 'Commando' Willis, who is also the father of her son.

Since the drink driving incident Bridges has moved out of Sydney into her country home in the Southern Highlands and told WHO magazine in October that she is happily single and prioritising her son.

Since the incident Michelle has left Sydney for the country life of NSW’s Southern Highlands. Picture: Instagram.

"I feel like what really came from that whole experience for me, aside from the lessons learned going through it at the time, is the beauty of people," she said of what she had learnt from her drinking driving incident.

"The beauty of the support from your family and friends, even strangers. It really shone a big light on how powerful humanity can be, just having people reach out. You can often overlook that.

"The compassion and empathy I was afforded is something I'll never forget. We all make mistakes. We're all human."

Bridges was a trainer on The Biggest Loser from 2007 before leaving the show in 2015.

Her exercise program 12WBT celebrates its 10 year anniversary this year and she also has a range of activewear and fitness products with Big W.

