Firefighters were out on a routine training exercise when they spotted a daredevil dog in need of help after swimming 1km from her owner.
Pets & Animals

Cheeky dog rescued after chasing ducks

by Alex Turner-Cohen
22nd Aug 2020 10:32 AM

A cheeky dog ran away from her owner in a Melbourne park, swimming almost a kilometre away and soon needed help.

Luckily, Victorian Fire and Rescue crew were on a routine marine exercise in the Maribyrnong River nearby and were able to put their training into action.

The distressed dog owner approached them for help.

Firefighters were in boats in the park’s river when the call for help came.
She told firefighters her dog had been chasing ducks and jumped into the river, then swam away.

The black Labrador, Indy, had swum out of sight.

Firefighting crews, already in boats, quickly set off along the river in search of the cheeky pooch.

Cool as a cucumber, Indy gets the experience of a lifetime in a boat.
A passer-by directed them towards the lake at Edgewater Marina, almost a kilometre away, where he had spotted the dog.

The crew made their way to the marina where they found Indy.

Despite the long swim, she did not appear tired; she was still swimming, and still happily chasing ducks.

In no hurry to be rescued, firefighters used the fireboats to herd Indy, before grabbing hold of her and lifting her into the boat.

Indy is returned to her distressed owner.
She was safely returned to her grateful owner, and to the relief of the ducks.

Indy arrives safely to shore.
