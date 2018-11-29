Cheeky elf comes to life on paper

NAUGHT ELF: Noosa author Skye Davidson will release her second picture book in time for Christmas.

NAUGHT ELF: Noosa author Skye Davidson will release her second picture book in time for Christmas. Contributed

CHRISTMAS is usually a time when children are on their best behaviour, but like everyone even the best intentions can go wrong.

Noosa author Skye Davidson is due to launch her second children's picture book tomorrow and the festive story follows the story of the world's naughtiest elf.

Archibald the Naughtiest Elf in the World Visits Santa Claus is here just in time for Christmas and the 26-year-old author said introduces the fact that families are homeless in a very innocent way.

"The story is about Archibald who is the naughtiest elf in the whole wide world. Basically he does naughty but necessary things,” Davidson said.

The book follows the elf as he sees a family living in their car near a toy store.

"It brings up the concept of homelessness in a naive way,” she said.

"He goes and sees Santa and wants to get the family a home for Christmas.”

'Archibald the Naughtiest Elf in the World Visits Santa Claus' by Skye Davidson. Contributed

This is Davidson's second book after Archibald the Naughtiest Elf in the World Goes to the Zoo was published in August and she plan to release a third around Easter next year.

"The idea of Archibald comes from being a kid and looking up to mischievous character,” she said.

"Every child is a bit mischievous and I think there aren't a lot of character like that today.”

Davidson started her career as a journalist before moving to the advertising world but last year quite her job to follow her passion for writing.

"Last year I spent some time as a governess in the outback and I realised a lot of the books were very sterile.”

"I thought how can we make it fun and mischievous and that is where I started writing my first book.”

She recently spent time with 80 children from different socio-economic backgrounds at a convention in Canberra where she siad the children were "super engaged and asking lots of questions”.

Davidson will launch her book Saturday, December 1 at Sandy Pages in Coolum from 10am.

"I will read the book and can sign copies and there will be activities and lots of fun.”

Children can come dressed in Christmas outfits.