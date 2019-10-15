‘Cheeky’ veteran to celebrate 100-year milestone

MILESTONE: World War II veteran Roy Arthy will celebrate his 100th birthday on October 19.

ROY Arthy says his secret to 100 years of living is “a lot of luck”.

Born on October 19, 1919, (some might say nineteen is his lucky number) in Gympie, Mr Arthy has no trouble remembering tales from 10 decades of living.

From his time in the army to playing football at Eumundi and running a cafe in Cooroy for 15 years, there is no doubt this cheeky centurion has unlocked the secret to living a long life.

“I was born in Gympie and have lived in Pomona and Cooran and was in Cooroy for about 20 years,” Mr Arthy said.

MILESTONE: Roy Arthy will celebrate his 100th birthday on October 19, 2019. He is a favourite in Noosa Hospital's Renal Unit too, with Ann-Maree Akeroyd and Krisi York.

A well-known local in the Noosa region, Mr Arthy has always had a passion for sports, especially NRL and cricket and “a bit of golf”, and many might remember his fish and chip shop Arthy’s in Cooroy.

Mr Arthy recalled time as a veteran, and while battle was tough he remembered the “good times” with his mates.

“I joined the army when I was 20.”

“I was in the army for five years. I went to the Middle East and Palestine and PNG twice.

“I remember we were on the Kokoda Trail and the Japs landed 20,000 troops. It was August 1942 and we chased them back and didn’t lose any Aussies.”

Roy Arthy. Photo Tanya Easterby

He recalls the “good old days” heading to the pub with the other young veterans.

The great-grandfather’s secret to living a long life is to “take everything in moderation”.

“Whether it be work or drink, everything in moderation.”

Mr Arthy always worked hard but made sure he made time for life.

“I always loved having dinner and a rum.”

“I haven’t had a drink for about four or five months though.”

Mr Arthy is a regular dialysis patient at Noosa Hospital and has become a favourite with staff over the years, especially for his “cheeky sense of humour”.

BIRTHDAY: Roy Arthy celebrated his 99th birthday in 2018 with Noosa Hospital staff.

Making 100 is quite a milestone but Mr Arthy said “it’s a long time”.

He will celebrate his big day with family and friends at Cooroy RSL.

“There will be a big party … with lots of family.”

No doubt Mr Arthy is awaiting his letter from the Queen right now.