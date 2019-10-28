Cheering each other on through ‘tri junkie’ community

FOHER: Athletes Chloe Kay and Meg Radcliffe in their Foher apparel. The girls recently competed in the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

FOR Chloe Kay and Meg Radcliffe a casual six-hour bike ride is a way to socialise with fellow “tri junkies”.

The girls recently returned home from the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, where they raced for 12 hours against the best of the best from across the globe.

The race consisted of a 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42km run.

“It was an amazing experience and the race itself was incredible. It was hard,” Ms Radcliffe said.

“It’s designed to be hard, it’s a world championship, you don’t go in there going this is going to be easy.

“For both of us when we crossed the line it definitely makes it all worth it.”

The self confessed diehard tri fans met through Foher Co, an Australian triathlete apparel brand which launched at Noosa Triathlon in 2014.

Kylie Anderson and her sister Hannah saw a niche opportunity for women athletes and from there the Foher brand was born.

“We launched our high-performance triathlon apparel brand Foher Co almost five years ago, during a time when the only triathlon suits available for women were modified men’s templates and the designs were black, black and black, and boring,” Ms Anderson said.

“The garments chafed, the seams were all in the wrong places, and they just looked hideously unflattering.

“Also lacking was a strong community within the sport that supported and encouraged women.”

The brand also released a men’s line earlier this year, Fobro.

Ms Kay, who has been racing for five years, said the athletic community was her reason for pursuing the Ironman lifestyle.

“I didn’t do exercise or sport for like 26 years of my life and then I moved to Noosa and everyone was just so fit and I needed to make friends and I just got into tris.”

“Now I’m a bit of a tri tragic,” Ms Kay said.

“I’ve met so many great people through Foher and through tris.”

The girls said the Foher community was a great advocate for encouraging women into sport.

“They’ve really pushed women in sport and women in triathlons,” Ms Radcliffe said.

“For females, and especially for females with kids, to do a sport like triathlon, that does take a lot of time.

“Just having friends who get it. You may doubt yourself but with all the support from the community it really helps.”

Ms Kay said the community extends to social media and at major races, other Foher Co branded athletes take any opportunity to catch up.

“It’s really cool when your racing and there is someone who has the same kit, you just give them a high-five,” Ms Kay said.

“All around Australia at the big races, the Foher Co go for an easy ride and coffee the day before, it's a really nice way to meet people.”

At Noosa Triathlon this weekend Foher Co will release their new line of apparel.

While the girls won’t be racing after their recent stint at Kona, they will both be soaking up the atmosphere of the event and cheering competitors along.