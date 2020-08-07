CHEERS: Eumundi’s heads up to beery celebration

Head Eumundi brewer Chris Sheehan gives the thumbs up to International Beer Day.

It’s time to tap into the heady nature of what’s kept the world hopping for thousands of years on International Beer Day.

And few are as qualified to pour out the heady history of this basic staple than Eumundi Brewery head brewer Chris Sheehan.

The way he tells it, without beer there would be no Egyptian pyramids to marvel at as it was the currency the slaves who moved mountains of stone blocks were paid in.

“Beer predates the Egyptians, it goes back to the Sumerian times, women used to bath in it and everything because it was cleaner than the water,” Mr Sheehan said.

Having spent more than 20 years perfecting his brewing craft, Mr Sheehan said Eumundi Brewery was “continually celebrating and championing beer in all its type and styles”.

“On the Sunshine Coast now I know of 19 breweries, somebody told me there’s 22, but either way its phenomenal,” he said.

“Particularly in Noosa there’s a multitude and we’re all trying to expand people’s palates and beer as a beverage comes in more style and varieties than any other.”

Long gone are the stale old days of the XXXX or Carlton camps of loyal drinkers.

“I say to people it’s kind of like the MasterChef revolution, people are prepared to try something a little bit different,” Mr Sheehan said.

“A lot of us up here are particularly using a lot of local ingredients.

“Today we’re releasing a beer with some locally roasted coffee, and yesterday we brewed a beer that will be available in month using local macadamias.”

They also work extensively with locally-grown ginger.

“There’s lot of creative people in the beer scene, and we’re very, very close even though technically we’re in competition,” Chris said.

“If you’re making beer and you don’t get along with everyone else making beer then you should be making wine.”

All the Coast breweries during the COVID shutdown posted videos with the other breweries which shows “how we all get along and have a bit of fun together”.

And the brewery’s local Facebook features local firefighter Bob Miller, who is their unofficial beer tester and ambassador.

“When we run our line of cans we needs lots of local volunteers and he comes in,” Mr Sheehan said.

“He is a tester and he is a pest as well, and he’s always just there wanting to help out. That’s playful nature of beer.

“There’s nothing like buying a beer for someone else.”

And we can all charge a glass of Eumundi Pale Ale and drink to that.