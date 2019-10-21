Cheers for Noosa beers to help our farmers

Have a beer for a farmer at Tewantin and Let It Pour.

Have a beer for a farmer at Tewantin and Let It Pour.

HERE’S cheers and beers to the Tewantin Noosa RSL for brewing up the Let It Pour Drought Relief with athe Great Northern Brewing Co on the weekend.

It’s a shout-out for our farmers who would love Noosa to quench its thirst with a Great Northern on tap from either the Quarter Deck or Diggers Bar.

Great Northern and Tewantin Noosa RSL are putting on tap their special Let It Pour kegs this weekend, October 25-27 with all proceeds going to the Rotary Clubs of Australia Drought Relief Appeal.

There will be a guaranteed donation to drought relief of $1500, so the word is from the RSL — “get behind a worthy cause by sinking a schooner this weekend”.

The Great Northern Brewing Company is donating 1000 kegs of beer throughout the parched brown land after Let It Pour raised $1 million last year.

Great Northern’s Antonia Ciorciari said hundreds of hoteliers from every state and territory across Australia will be hosting events over the Let it Pour weekend.

“Great Northern was incredibly humbled by the passion and generosity of people who responded to the Let it Pour call last year,” Ms Ciorciari said.

“Not only did the events unite country and city communities for a common cause, but they also showed rural people affected by drought that they were not alone.

“Once again pubs and clubs across the country will host live bands, sausage sizzles, bale tossing and other great activities to raise much-needed funds for our battling bushies — it’s going to be a lot of fun and all in the name of a good cause.”