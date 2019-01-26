Cheers to one year in business for Noosa brewery

BOTTOMS UP: Locals (from left) Tony Eisentrager, Luke Harris and Terry Harris enjoy craft beers made on the premises at Land and Sea Brewing Company.

NOOSA'S Land and Sea Brewing Company is set to launch the region's first distillery that will operate alongside the brewery next month.

The popular Noosaville watering hole has just celebrated its first birthday after a stellar first year of operation, according to owner Tim Crabtree.

The distillery will make a range of gins, vodkas and malt-based spirits as well barrel whiskeys.

"People can drop by, taste and try and learn about the art of beer and making spirits, or just kick back, relax and sample fine product,” Mr Crabtree said.

"Our aim for 2019 is to see more innovative products coming out of the tasting room as well as wider wholesale growth for our beer and bring Noosa to the world one sip at a time.

"Our award-winning Kolsch was the biggest- selling beer of the year with its light colour and refreshing nature.

"Not only was the Kolsch the biggest seller in the tasting room but we took a relatively unknown product and introduced it to the masses.”

The brewery has been well received by the local community and tourists who have dared to venture off the beaten track away from Hastings St.

Mr Crabtree said their gourmet "junk”-meets-fine- vegan menus complemented an ever-evolving beer range that allowed people to sample something new, unique and exciting.

"We have also reached further afield with other solid wholesale growth around the Sunshine Coastand interstate,” he said.

"We are craftsmen.

"We apply a quiet, thought-out, scientific approach to creating our beer, yet we always leave room for creativity and the unknown.”

Mr Crabtree said, like any adventure, there had to be room for a little chance.

"It's the only way to create something unique and memorable,” he said.