Cheesed off by short-stay ‘lab experiment’

NOOSA’S short-term letting reform to require development approvals for new applications in residential areas was treating potentially impacted property owners “like laboratory mice”.

That is according to Councillor Ingrid Jackson who failed in her bid to have these stays adopted as consistent use, but still impact assessable, in low density zoned areas as part of the new Noosa Plan.

The approved plan now now goes before the state for review and formal adoption.

Cr Jackson described the decision as an unprecedented “social and economic experiment” that

“plays with people’s livelihoods, our community and Noosa’s future”.

She believed this was the worst decision council has made in her term in office and the one she is most uncomfortable about.

“This is extreme action that was rushed and ill-considered and is likely to lead to many unintended consequences and years of litigation,” she said.

“Obtaining development approvals to short term let houses will range from $2000 to $9000 in council fees, plus thousands of dollars for a private planner to prepare an application,” she said.

“Only the wealthy will be able to afford it. Only the lucky will win approval to do it.

“While I acknowledge the council majority view differs, I believe the community needs to be made aware of the risky course this council has embarked upon in the new Noosa Plan,” she said.

Council environment and sustainable development director Kim Rawlings said existing use rights are likely to remain for any short-stay accommodation activity already occurring in houses in the low density residential area.

“Short-stay will be a consistent use in the zones for tourist accommodation, high and medium density residential as well as rural areas,” she said.

Mayor Tony Wellington said council was acting on a need to protect housing stock in the shire for its workers.

He said research around the planet and here in Australia showed that short-stay lettings took up available housing stock “and pushes permanent residents out of the areas where short-stays proliferates”.

“That is not a lack of data, that is scientific evidence that’s been found here in Australia as well as overseas,” he said.

Council CEO Brett de Chastel said back in 1997 when council introduced the so-called “population cap” to its planning scheme, properties owners could take legal action through “injurious affection” for loss of property rights”.

“What happens now in the planning scheme is quite different to what happened back then,” he said.

“Certainly anyone can take any claim that they wish to, but it’s a different process that applies now.”

Mr de Chastel said successful litigation against council in these planning challenges was “a lot more difficult than it was in the 1997 scenario”.