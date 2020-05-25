Chef hot foots it after early morning car thief

FOILED: Hastings St chef Jesse Wilson chased crime out of car and down the street.

CHASING a crim down the street was probably the last thing on Jesse Wilson’s mind when he set off for work at 5am yesterday.

But that was exactly how the day started out for the Hastings St chef.

Jesse and his wife Laila immediately noticed something unusual as they walked out the door of their Tewantin home.

The interior light was on in their relative’s car, and there seemed to be someone inside.

“I yelled out to him and said, ‘are you right there mate’,” Jesse said.

‘That’s when he just legged it.

“So, I chased after him down the laneway.”

Jesse got within 5m of the alleged offender before he realised the crim wasn’t alone.

“I told him to stop, but then I saw his mate,” he said.

“They could have jumped out with bats or knives or who knows,” he said.

“I think he got about $30,” he said.

“It’s not worth getting your head beaten in for $30.”

Jesse phoned police and gave them the licence plate number.

“The cops told me that car was stolen,” he said.

Police came out later that morning to fingerprint the vehicle.

Despite the fact he now had a cool story to tell his workmates, Jesse was not in a hurry to see the early morning car thieves again.

“It’s a nice neighbourhood,” he said.

“It looks like they have hit a few places up and down the street.”