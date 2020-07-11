Chef Manu lets us inside his Maroubra home

While COVID-19 has forced mass chaos in the restaurant trade, chef Manu Feildel has turned his attention to his home front. Find out what he treasures most.

"I had often been away travelling with my work over the past few years so during this crazy period, I have been able to be at home and spend time with my family," he says. "I hope the restaurant industry will be able to recover. Having come from the restaurant industry, my hope is that small and big businesses will be able to bounce back with the help of their local communities."

The Australian Eggs ambassador has also drawn on 35 years' experience in the hospitality industry to launch into food retail with The Sauce by Manu, and is using any down time to finish a rebuild of a warehouse converted into a kitchen filming studio space. "It's an unusual year, but an exciting one too," he says.

From omelettes to juggling, Manu loves the versatility of eggs. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Favourite thing: There are so many ingredients to choose from, but I personally think eggs are the most versatile. They are an essential ingredient for making meals to remember, from your family pav to your favourite perfectly poached egg.

Institut Paul Bocuse Gastronomique Books.

Cookbook: This is the Institut Paul Bocuse Gastronomique Book - the dictionary from the godfather of French cooking.

Manu Feildel framed with his family.

Framed family picture: They are the most important people in my life - my wife and two kids.

Leather knife wrap from Tasmania.

Knives and knife roll: This beautiful case was made by Maka Leathergoods in Tasmania. I keep a collection of knives in there, some that date back to my apprenticeship.

Collection of chopping boards.

Chopping boards: I've been collecting chopping boards from around the country, from different trees. It's a passion of mine.

A wooden spoon for every occasion.

Wooden spoons: Every time I travel somewhere, I pick up a wooden spoon.

Boxing Kit.

Boxing kit: I started boxing about three years ago and I love it so much, I train three days a week. It's a great all-round sport. I'm hoping to have a celebrity fight next year.

Manu's sauces.

The Sauce: This is a project that I've been working on for nearly five years - it's finally made it to retail. I am very proud of it, and it is the tip of the iceberg for me.

Cooking steps for Charlee.

Wooden stool: This is a sentimental favourite - it's the stool that Charlee stands on while cooking with me.

Spirit cabinet.

Drinks cabinet: I love a good splash of whisky on a nightly basis.

