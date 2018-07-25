Menu
Login
A 50 millimetre jar containing a mystery chemical substance has spilled at a Sunshine Coast private address causing an evacuation.
A 50 millimetre jar containing a mystery chemical substance has spilled at a Sunshine Coast private address causing an evacuation. Bev Lacey
News

Chemical spill causes business evacuation

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Jul 2018 4:24 PM

A 50 millimetre jar containing a mystery chemical substance has spilled at a Sunshine Coast business causing an evacuation.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to an address on Brisbane Road at Mooloolaba at 3.50pm.

The two crews are liaising with scientific teams to assess whether the spilled sample is safe.

A QFES spokeswoman said the initial information said the spill came from a small jar.

Queensland Ambulance Services officers have been called but are still en route.

More to come.

brisbane road chemical spill editors picks mooloolaba qas qfes sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Brad to launch his 'labour of love'

    Brad to launch his 'labour of love'

    News Fools to launch this Saturday night at Zachary's on Hastings Street

    Noosa alive! shows selling fast

    Noosa alive! shows selling fast

    News Tickets selling fast to world-class Noosa alive shows

    GSLC students bring Disney favourite to life in musical

    GSLC students bring Disney favourite to life in musical

    News The Lion King Jnr opens this Wednesday night

    Baited trap leaves pet cat traumatised

    Baited trap leaves pet cat traumatised

    News Clint Eastwood caught in council-provided trap

    Local Partners