Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A child is in critical condition following a post immersion incident.
A child is in critical condition following a post immersion incident.
News

UPDATE: Child to be airlifted after near drowning

Saavanah Bourke
22nd Jan 2020 2:23 PM | Updated: 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4PM: 

AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesman said their helicopter is awaiting to take off from Stanthorpe Hospital. 

"We are waiting to take off any minute now and will be heading to Queensland's Children's Hospital in Brisbane."

EARLIER 1.30PM. 

A CHILD is in critical condition following a post immersion incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Media spokesman said the incident occurred at a dam on a private address in Cottonvale about 1.30pm.

"The child has been transported in a critical condition," the spokesman said.

"A helicopter is on route and the incident is still ongoing."

ambulances breaking news near-drowning police stanthorpe
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Failed builder gave council statement subbies were paid

        premium_icon Failed builder gave council statement subbies were paid

        News Every month Sunshine Coast Council received signed statutory declarations from a failed builder that subbies working on a major project had been paid.

        ‘Don’t cut trees’: Wildlife group welcomes new split-zoning

        premium_icon ‘Don’t cut trees’: Wildlife group welcomes new split-zoning

        Environment Noosa residents can now apply for conservation rezoning, a decision local wildlife...

        Yoga marathon for a good cause

        premium_icon Yoga marathon for a good cause

        News ‘Bring plenty of hydration and maybe a change of clothes.’

        Shark sighting closes Sunshine Coast beach

        premium_icon Shark sighting closes Sunshine Coast beach

        Breaking A beach has been closed after a three-metre shark was spotted.