Child care centre objects to neighbouring holiday duplex

A Noosaville child care centre is objecting to a short stay duplex application with worries the property's outdoor living area could expose the children to inappropriate language.

Adeona child care centre director Melanie Avery has lodged one of five objections to a planning application for short-term letting at 1/20 Nannygai St.

Owners Troy and Jessica Townsend applied to Noosa Council to have up to eight guests at their property in the medium zoned residential area.

Council's short stay approval under fire

New $1m cash splash to pay visitors to head north to the reef

"As the director of this centre I am very strongly opposed to this property being developed for short stay accommodation and feel that this poses potential risks to the children in my care," Ms Avery said in her submission.

"The outside living area including the pool is situated along our shared fence line with this property.

The proposed short term stay next door to the child care centre in Noosaville.

"Over the last two weeks when there have been people staying and using the outside area, their conversations can be easily heard."

Ms Avery said the children who attend the centre, which operates week days from 7am-5.30pm, could be exposed to inappropriate conversations or language.

"There is no other way to shelter the children from this other than to take them inside," she said.

"This is not satisfactory as part of the service we offer is for the children to have regular access to our outdoor play environment."

Her other concern was the upper level windows looking directly into this outside play area.

Council's proposed approval conditions would include either window screening or the use of translucent glass to improve privacy for adjoining northern properties.

Other objections from nearby residents cited a loss of local amenity.

The Townsends declined a request for comment.

The Townsend's planning report said these outdoor living areas are appropriately screened from adjoining premises with limited impact on the privacy of these areas.

The site of the proposed Noosaville short term stay.

"The site is located in a residential area which is characterised predominantly by unit complexes including holiday accommodation as well as several residential dwellings," the report said.

Short stay guests would also not use balconies and the pool after 9pm.

The Townsend's submission said the short-term rental would use a local property manager to oversee letting, management and maintenance of the premises.

All renting guests would have to sign an agreement acknowledging events such as weddings or parties are not allowed.

The application was referred during Tuesday's planning committee meeting to the general committee meeting on Monday for a final vote next Thursday.

It comes as Noosa Council prepares for a five-week round of public consultation on its proposed revised draft local law for short stay letting and home-hosted accommodation.

Acting sustainable planning director Anthony Dow said staff would review submissions and that a final version of the short stay letting local law would be tabled for adoption later this year.