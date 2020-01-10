Child care teacher’s surprising night-time occupation
A CHANCE meeting at a music festival changed Nikki Garland's life forever.
Nikki has been a passionate day care educator for 16 years, she is currently one of the children's favourites at Green Leaves Early Learning Oceanside in Birtinya.
But Nikki discovered another love after a fortuitous conversation with a radio announcer at a music festival five years ago.
"She came up to me afterwards, started a conversation and she said she was a presenter at Noosa FM," she said.
"It intrigued me, so I looked into it straight away."
Under her alias Nikki G, she hosts a weekly show on community station Noosa FM every Wednesday evening.
"It is something that really grabbed me," she said.
"I love my music."
Through her radio work another great passion arose.
"I was invited to do a guest DJ set at Solbar and I absolutely loved it," she said.
"I was beaming. I think my purpose in life is to share music."
Having such a musical background has meant some very happy toddlers under Nikki's supervision.
"I play music with the kids," she said.
"All my toddlers know I love reggae.
"I sing with them and we use instruments."
With five years of radio experience under her belt, Nikki said she had come a long way since her very nervous beginning.
"I was petrified when I first started," she said.
"I am sure it was horrendous.
"I was so nervous and so shy."
Thankfully Nikki G persevered with her musical dreams and now her skills and talents make a lot of people very happy.
Especially a certain group of well-mannered two-year-olds.