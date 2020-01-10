Menu
CHILD'S PLAY: Nikki Garland juggles her child care work with her unusual night-time passion.
News

Child care teacher’s surprising night-time occupation

Matt Collins
10th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
A CHANCE meeting at a music festival changed Nikki Garland's life forever.

Nikki has been a passionate day care educator for 16 years, she is currently one of the children's favourites at Green Leaves Early Learning Oceanside in Birtinya.

But Nikki discovered another love after a fortuitous conversation with a radio announcer at a music festival five years ago.

"She came up to me afterwards, started a conversation and she said she was a presenter at Noosa FM," she said.

"It intrigued me, so I looked into it straight away."

Under her alias Nikki G, she hosts a weekly show on community station Noosa FM every Wednesday evening.

ON THE AIR: Nikki Garland aka Nikki G during her radio show at Noosa FM.
"It is something that really grabbed me," she said.

"I love my music."

‘All my toddlers know I love reggae.’ Nikki Garland aka Nikki G.
Through her radio work another great passion arose.

"I was invited to do a guest DJ set at Solbar and I absolutely loved it," she said.

"I was beaming. I think my purpose in life is to share music."

TURN IT UP: Nikki G playing some tunes.
Having such a musical background has meant some very happy toddlers under Nikki's supervision.

"I play music with the kids," she said.

"All my toddlers know I love reggae.

"I sing with them and we use instruments."

With five years of radio experience under her belt, Nikki said she had come a long way since her very nervous beginning.

"I was petrified when I first started," she said.

"I am sure it was horrendous.

"I was so nervous and so shy."

Thankfully Nikki G persevered with her musical dreams and now her skills and talents make a lot of people very happy.

Especially a certain group of well-mannered two-year-olds.

