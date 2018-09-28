Menu
Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury
Child critical after being run over by car

Ashley Pillhofer
by
28th Sep 2018 8:27 AM | Updated: 8:35 AM

A YOUNG child has been critically injured this morning after being run over by a car.

Police and Ambulance services were alerted to the incident at Head Menkins Rd at Septimus shortly after 7am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said teams were advised a two-year-old child had been "run over" by a vehicle in the area.

No more information is known by Police.

More to come.

Mackay Daily Mercury

