Child critical after being run over by car
A YOUNG child has been critically injured this morning after being run over by a car.
Police and Ambulance services were alerted to the incident at Head Menkins Rd at Septimus shortly after 7am.
A Queensland Police spokesman said teams were advised a two-year-old child had been "run over" by a vehicle in the area.
Paramedics are assisting a patient following a reported serious vehicle and pedestrian incident #Septimus at 6.50am. pic.twitter.com/g1ZOHAcSlb— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 27, 2018
No more information is known by Police.
More to come.