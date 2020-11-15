Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A toddler was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire in the Sunshine Coast's north on Saturday. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A toddler was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire in the Sunshine Coast's north on Saturday. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Child flown to hospital after falling in campfire

Ashley Carter
15th Nov 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young girl was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire at Imbil on Saturday night.

About 7pm, emergency services were called to a campground off Yabba Creek Rd after it's believed the little girl fell backwards into the fire.

Jetski crashes into bridge after teens throw rocks

Rental crisis exposes Coast's social housing shame

The preschool-aged girl was quickly pulled out but suffered minor burns to the back of her arm and legs as a result.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene and assisted paramedics in stabilising the girl before she was flown to hospital.

She was escorted by her mother to the Queensland Children's Hospital for treatment and was in a stable condition.

campfire incident racq lifeflight rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Premium Content Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Weather Queensland temperatures have soared, and will continue to rise as a five-day heatwave sets in, with the mercury tipped to go as high as 42C

        Heartfelt tributes to fallen soldiers

        Heartfelt tributes to fallen soldiers

        News Thee service had a poignant one minute silence to mark the end of World War One on...

        True spirit beats Noosa Tri Fest cancellation

        Premium Content True spirit beats Noosa Tri Fest cancellation

        News Any deflated sporting expectations among the competitive crew at the Sunshine...

        New York creative vision soars in Noosa

        Premium Content New York creative vision soars in Noosa

        Art & Theatre This inspired take on the Big Apple wraps wall-to-wall for more than 25m in Noosa’s...