A young boy is in a serious but stable condition at Queensland Children’s Hospital after a near-drowning incident at Fernvale. Picture: AAP/David Clark
News

Child in serious condition after near-drowning

by Nicholas Darveniza
20th Jan 2019 5:30 PM

Two young children have come dangerously close to drowning in southeast Queensland this afternoon.

The child was playing in rapids-like conditions near the Wivenhoe Pocket Rd bridge crossing the Brisbane River at Fernvale when he went under the water.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called at 1:09pm to attend the child, who was suffering from serious but stable "post immersion" symptoms.

A critical care paramedic accompanied the child on the 50-minute journey to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Later this afternoon, a second child was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital after a separate near-drowning incident in Brisbane's inner-north.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call to a private residence in Tenerife to attend to the young girl at 3:30pm.

The child remains in a stable condition in Queensland Children's Hospital.

