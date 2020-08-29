Menu
Paramedics took a woman and a child to hospital after a crash.
Child injured in two-vehicle smash on Coast

Eden Boyd
28th Aug 2020 4:23 PM
A woman in her 30s and a child have been rushed to a Sunshine Coast hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the corner of Bellvista Blvd and Bells Reach Dr in Caloundra West about 3.20pm.

Paramedics assessed a woman in her 30s with back pain and a primary school-aged girl with neck pain after the two-car crash.

Both were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

