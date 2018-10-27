Menu
Child injured, taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

Tara Miko
by
27th Oct 2018 4:10 PM

A CHILD is among three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash south-east of Toowoomba today.

Three vehicles collided at the intersection of Gatton Clifton Rd and Hirstglen Rd at Hirstglen about 10.45am.

One lane of the road was closed for several hours after one of the three cars involved was left blocking it.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews secured the scene and made it safe while tow trucks cleared the damaged vehicles.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported a woman and a child to Toowoomba Hospital with minor injuries.

A man was also taken to Toowoomba Hospital with head injuries.

Toowoomba Chronicle

