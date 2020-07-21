Menu
A Townsville sex offender has been released from prison, despite admitting that he had been violent towards his ex-partner.
Child raping DV thug walking our streets again

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
21st Jul 2020 3:04 PM
A sex offender has been released from prison, despite admitting that he had been violent towards his ex-partner.

Adam John Cobbo, 33, is now back on the streets of Townsville after the Brisbane Supreme Court ruled his "deplorable" conduct towards his ex was not enough to keep him behind bars.

Cobbo was jailed in 2008 for raping a 14-year-old in public toilets in Brisbane's Kurilpa Park, threatening her and using force when she tried to resist.

He claimed it was consensual and didn't know the girl's age, but a jury convicted him of four counts of rape and one count of unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under the age of 16.

Cobbo was due for release in 2014, but was kept behind bars for another four years because of a push from the Attorney-General to keep him on a continuing detention order.

In a court judgment published last week, it was revealed that Cobbo began a relationship with a Townsville woman when he was released from jail in 2018.

Queensland Corrective Services believed that the relationship was violent and added a condition to his supervision order that he could not see her without written approval.

The pair continued to meet up and on one occasion, CCTV footage captured Cobbo being aggressive with his ex-partner outside a North Ward hotel and pulling her forcefully towards him.

He pleaded guilty in Townsville Magistrates Court in February to contravening his order.

During a hearing at the Brisbane Supreme Court last month, two psychiatrists gave evidence that Cobbo should remain on the supervision order.

They noted that he was only 19 when he committed the rape and there was no evidence that he had sexually offended in the past 14 years.

Justice Peter Davis agreed.

"The contraventions involve violence by the respondent to a woman in a domestic situation and that conduct is deplorable," he said in his judgment.

"However, as already observed, he did not commit a serious sexual offence against her."

Cobbo will be supervised in the community until May 28, 2023.

 

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

