Paramedics were called to a crash at Steve Irwin Way.
Child suffers head injury in rollover

Felicity Ripper
20th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
A 38-year-old woman and a child have been taken to hospital after a rollover on the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to Steve Irwin Way just before 3pm after a car rolled near Amy Dr.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a child suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital alongside a 38-year-old woman with a possible spinal injury.

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported the crash had been cleared.

