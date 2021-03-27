Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

NSW Bushfires: Sydney chokes through ‘lethal’ smoke
News

Child suffers serious burns at Gold Coast home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
27th Mar 2021 10:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHILD has suffered serious burns after an incident with a fire pit at a Tallebudgera home on Friday night.

Paramedics were called to the private residence at 6.30pm after reports a primary school aged boy had been injured.

The boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with burns to the face, arms and legs.

Members of the High Acuity Response Unit were also on board.

Emergency services were also called to a two vehicle crash on City Centre Drive in Upper Coomera at 7.27pm, where two patients were taken to GCUH in stable condition.

Shortly after a man was taken to GCUH for observation after a single vehicle crash on Brighton Parade, Southport just after 8pm

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Child suffers serious burns at Gold Coast home

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pedestrian hit by car in hinterland town main street

        Premium Content Pedestrian hit by car in hinterland town main street

        News A person has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Friday afternoon.

        Players to watch: Coast’s top premier women talents

        Premium Content Players to watch: Coast’s top premier women talents

        Soccer Top players to watch in the premier women's division this season

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        Politics Last-ditch bid to amend new consent laws rejected in Qld parliament

        Neighbours urge crack down on short stay rentals

        Premium Content Neighbours urge crack down on short stay rentals

        Property Residents concerned about unregulated short-term accommodation