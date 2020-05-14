Childhood sexual abuse victim finally speaks out

SURVIVOR: Nina Stanyer has written about her horrific journey with sexual abuse in a new book.

SURVIVOR: Nina Stanyer has written about her horrific journey with sexual abuse in a new book.

IT WASN’T until Nina Stanyer put pen to paper that she really felt confident to openly discuss her harrowing journey with sexual abuse.

The Hinterland resident endured a horrific childhood of sexual abuse and school bullying.

SURVIVOR: Nina Stanyer shares her story to a Noosa Women's Group.

“I was about 7 years old when a trusted family friend started to abuse me,” Ms Stanyer said.

“It was something that I shut down.”

“Being bullied through school, you just don’t have any self-esteem,” she said.

“You get told you’re ugly and stupid often enough and you believe it. You just accept it.

“Abuse was a part of my life, I didn’t ever question why it happen.”

These days, the mother of two boys is in a safer, happier place.

She works as a youth worker to assists others who are in the same position she was.

She has co-authored a book titled, Broken to Brilliant, to speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse.

She believes her emotional past has provided her with the skills to help others.

“It’s made me who I am,” she said.

“I wouldn’t have been able to help the way I can without being through what I have been through.”