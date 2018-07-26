Menu
Login
Keying car- FILE PHOTO
Keying car- FILE PHOTO Tessa Mapstone
Crime

'Childish' road rage offence lands man hefty fine

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
26th Jul 2018 6:47 AM

HE PULLED out in front of a car that then beeped its horn at him, which he took offence to before following the vehicle to a parking lot and keying it.

Saba James Nawakie's behaviour was described as childish by Magistrate Jeff Clarke during sentencing yesterday.

Nawakie, 24, had been captured on CCTV at the Northside Plaza using a key to scratch two panels of the other motorist's vehicle at 1.20pm on June 5.

The court heard Nawakie had previously been convicted for damaging school property, along with drugs and dishonesty charges.

Nawakie was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and must pay $1837.28 restitution and $400 for breaching a good behaviour order.

northside plaza road rage rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Brad to launch his 'labour of love'

    Brad to launch his 'labour of love'

    News Fools to launch this Saturday night at Zachary's on Hastings Street

    Noosa alive! shows selling fast

    Noosa alive! shows selling fast

    News Tickets selling fast to world-class Noosa alive shows

    GSLC students bring Disney favourite to life in musical

    GSLC students bring Disney favourite to life in musical

    News The Lion King Jnr opens this Wednesday night

    Baited trap leaves pet cat traumatised

    Baited trap leaves pet cat traumatised

    News Clint Eastwood caught in council-provided trap

    Local Partners