Menu
Login
The road is understood to be congested from Helensvale to Pimpama. Photo: David Clark
The road is understood to be congested from Helensvale to Pimpama. Photo: David Clark
News

Children injured in M1 bus smash

by Emily Halloran
4th Jul 2019 10:37 AM

A THREE-vehicle crash, involving 17 people, is causing traffic chaos on the M1 this morning, with children among those injured.

A mini-van and two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes on the M1 near Helensvale about 9.25am.

The congestion the crash has caused on the M1.
The congestion the crash has caused on the M1.


Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and have assessed 17 people for injuries.

The van was carrying two adults and nine children.

No one has been reported to have any serious injuries.

Motorists are being advised to avoid travelling on the highway in both directions.

The M1 is understood to be congested from Helensvale to Pimpama.

More to come.

crash editors picks injuries m1 road traffic crash

Top Stories

    Kind hearts save the day at Sunshine Butterflies

    Kind hearts save the day at Sunshine Butterflies

    News Businesses rally to help disability support charity

    • 4th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Win an exclusive experience to Noosa alive!

    Win an exclusive experience to Noosa alive!

    News Competition countdown to 10-day festival

    Kerbside clean-up starts soon

    Kerbside clean-up starts soon

    News Kerbside pick-up 2019 coming up

    All aboard for the Holiday Express on Mary Valley Rattler

    All aboard for the Holiday Express on Mary Valley Rattler

    News Meet the Fleet on Friday morning at historic Gympie Station