Children's Festival sure to win hearts

THE region's most anticipated children's festival is back on the calendar.

The Noosa Pengari Steiner School Children's Festival will be held on Sunday, August 19 from 10am-3pm.

In its 22nd year, it is set to be a celebration of family and community, bringing magic to our children through, music, craft, nature and exploration.

This grassroots festival delivers something for everyone, offering an abundance of nourishing and locally sourced food, live entertainment and an array of fun children's activities.

Watch your child as they surprise and delight in finding treasure in the Gem Hunt or while they float their very own boat down the man-made River Run.

There will also be opportunities for painting, wood work, tie dying, as well as creating wands and beautiful nature garlands.

There will be plenty for parents to explore including the pre-loved clothing stall, student original works on display or you can join one of the school tours.

If relaxing is more your thing, why not indulge in a delicious homemade delight from the popular Cake House or kick back and enjoy the student music performances with a cuppa at the Chai Café.

The festival prides itself on presenting a range of activities which emphasise creativity, wonder and a respect for nature.

Created and run entirely by parent volunteers, the festival is designed to give children of all ages, mums and dads and even those who are just young at heart, the opportunity to enjoy a magical and fun day out.

It will be held at the Noosa Pengari Steiner School at 86 Nyell Road, Doonan with parking available at the House with No Steps, off Fellowship Drive and with a regular shuttle to and from the school grounds.