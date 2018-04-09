Chilling selfie catches drink spiking

A FESTIVALGOER taking a selfie captured the terrifying moment a man appeared to put something in her drink.

The woman was recording herself and a friend when another reveller dropped something into her glass, then sneaked away.

I’ll never understand how a dude can be so wack with no game and feel the need to be such a disgusting predator. Ladies watch your drinks! Watch her cup 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/wbIKeETiiW — 🍒Jaeda_sky🍒 (@Jaeda_sky) April 4, 2018

It is unclear what the man, wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses, puts in her drink, or when this incident took place.

Footage of the alleged spiking was put on Twitter by the woman's friend, musician Jaeda Sky.

It has been shared and liked more than 200,000 times, with many expressing their disgust at the man's actions.

Ms Sky posted the video as a warning, telling her followers: "Ladies watch your drinks!"

She added: "I'll never understand how a dude can ... feel the need to be such a disgusting predator."

Those commenting underneath the video, shot at an unknown festival, were unanimous in their anger.

"Wow ... the drink can literally be in my own hand and I'll still get roofied," said Maya.

"A felony literally caught on camera," wrote a concerned Jacob.

And Gisela Estrada said: "Man this why I don't go out."

The alleged victim was reportedly fine, having watched the video back in time.

- The Sun