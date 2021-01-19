Chilling words before cop clubbed to death

The chilling final words heard by a former police officer before he was clubbed to death with a claw hammer by a man during a bloody rampage have been revealed in a Sydney court.

Murray Deakin is standing trial in the NSW Supreme Court, accused of murdering his grandmother Gail Winner and stabbing his grandfather Thomas Winner at their Bega home before murdering Michael Horne in a bizarre roadside attack at Bournda on the NSW south coast in June 2018.

Mr Deakin, 22, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of grievous bodily harm on the grounds of mental illness, with his defence arguing he was in the grips of a psychotic episode at the time.

Defence barrister Julia-Ann Hickleton told the opening day of his trial on Monday he was suffering from schizophrenia for several years before the double killing.

Murray Deakin is standing trial in the NSW Supreme Court charged with two counts of murder.

It is not in dispute that he stabbed his grandmother to death, stabbed his grandfather and later killed Mr Horne.

Crown prosecutor Neil Adams said in his case statement a large quantity of LSD was found in Mr Deakin's room at his grandparents' home and he was under the influence of the drug during his killing spree.

Cannabis and a broken bong were also found in his backpack after his arrest.

"Significantly, there has been no previous diagnosis of mental illness of any kind," Mr Adams said.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Mr Deakin told Mr Horne "follow the code" before pulling out a claw hammer and striking fatal blows to the back of his head on the side of Sapphire Coast Drive on the afternoon of June 1.

A video, which has not been played to the court, recorded by Mr Horne captured his final moments before being killed by Mr Deakin.

Murray Deakin has been charged with murdering his grandmother Gail Winner and stabbing his grandfather Thomas Winner before murdering Michael Horne.

After going on the run, Mr Deakin came to the attention of Mr Horne and his wife Melanie after they noticed damage to his car.

Minutes earlier, he had been involved in two dangerous pursuits with police after killing his grandmother and injuring his grandfather.

Ms Horne began recording after they pulled over on the side of the road and Mr Horne got out, taking his wife's mobile phone.

The video shows an "expressionless" Mr Deakin making a snarling sound before telling Mr Horne "you have to follow the code".

Former NSW police officer Michael Horne (right) died when Murray Deakin hit him in the back of the head with a hammer.

"The accused pulled out a claw hammer," the agreed statement of facts says.

"The mobile video footage at 4.42pm captures the first seconds of the deceased Horne turning and running.

"As the deceased Horne approached Sapphire Coast Road, the accused hit him in the back of the head with the hammer causing multiple injuries."

Mr Deakin then stole their car before he was arrested later that evening when he was found standing on the side of the road next to an unmarked police car with the hammer in his hand.

During his arrest, he rambled incoherently about the "Illuminati" and claimed to have heard "a signal from the KGB subliminal messaging that activated schizophrenia".

Mr Horne died in a Sydney hospital two days later from blunt force head injuries after Mr Deakin's blows broke his skull and caused his brain tissue to herniate.

Mr Deakin's rampage began following a confrontation with his grandfather after his motorbike was placed in the shed without his knowledge.

When Mr Deakin stormed onto the veranda demanding to know "where's my bike, where's my bike?", he stabbed his grandfather in the chest three times, penetrating his right lung.

He noticed his grandmother running towards the car, turning his attention to her, fatally stabbing her four times - in the clavicle, upper back and twice in the back of the neck.

Mr Winner attempted to defend his wife and take the knife from his grandson but he was stabbed another five times and thrown down the driveway.

Ms Winner lost one litre of blood and despite paramedics' attempts to revive her she was declared dead when she arrived at hospital while her husband underwent emergency surgery to save his life.

The judge-alone trial before Justice Robert Beech-Jones continues.

