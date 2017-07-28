China calling the Coast new home with help of Sunshine

TASTE OF CHINA: A touring group of Chinese students and families are immersing themselves in the Sunshine Beach State School culture.

ACCREDITED international school Sunshine Beach State School is hosting 35 students from China and their families to the school community this week.

While immersed in the Australian culture and enjoying the Sunshine Coast lifestyle, the students and their families are using the English language skills they have studied in China.

It hasn't taken long for the Chinese students to be chatting with students and staff in English.

The students are enrolled in age-appropriate mainstream classes ranging from Year 1 to Year 6 and are enjoying experiencing learning the Sunshine way - including reading, writing, maths, dance, Italian and sport.

Exploring the environment of a new school, culture and language could become a big task - navigating the school grounds, interacting with teachers, making new friends, eating lunch at school and catching the school bus with local students.

However, additional teacher aides have been employed to support the students both on the playground and within classrooms.

Student Leo said "my teacher is very good. Sometimes some English I didn't know. My teacher gets other students to help me. When I have a question, I ask her and she will be very kind to help me to understand”.

Melody said "I like to play with my friends in the playground. The Chinese playground is not so big, and there is no time to play. I am very happy here”.

The opportunity to make new friends while learning about other countries and cultures has enabled existing Sunshine Beach students and teachers a unique experience and a broader view of the world.

"It is such an enriching experience for both the international and Sunshine students,” teacher Rochelle said.

"They have the opportunity to share culture and learn about the similarities and differences. The friendships continue after the students leave, with emails flying across the globe.”

Serena, an international student from China who has been enrolled at Sunshine Beach State School since April 2016, enjoyed welcoming the new students.

"I remember it is hard at the start to speak and learn in English. I am happy to help the students as much as I can,” she said.

"They will really love it here. I want to tell all the Chinese students not to be shy, just take time, stay here and listen and you will get better at English.”