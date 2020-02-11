China confirms virus deaths horror

More than 100 people have been killed by the virus in a day. Picture: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

The deadly coronavirus epidemic is showing no sign of slowing down with the illness killing more than 100 people in a single day.

The number of fatalities from China's new-coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,011 nationwide today after hard-hit Hubei province reported 103 new deaths.

The virus originated in Wuhan, a city in Hubei, in December and has since spread globally.

In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2097 new cases in the central province.

China has been struggling to recover since the outbreak emerged in December with much of the country forced into quarantine.

There are now more than 42,200 confirmed cases across China, based on previously released figures from the government.

The new virus is believed to have emerged last year in a market that sells wild animals in Hubei's capital Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with medical workers and patients affected at a hospital in Beijing on Monday, where he called for "more decisive measures" to contain the outbreak, said state broadcaster CCTV.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing a protective face mask, receives a temperature check as he visits a community health centre in Beijing. Picture: Pang Xinglei/Xinhua via AP

An advance team for a World Health Organisation-led international expert mission on the virus arrived in China late Monday, headed by Bruce Aylward.

He oversaw the organisation's 2014-2016 response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

Around the world, 319 cases in 24 other countries have been confirmed. Two people out of China have died from coronavirus.

People in mainland China have begun returning to work after the extended Lunar New Year holiday.

The return to work has caused the number of confirmed infections to skyrocket with more than 3,000 new cases on Sunday according to China's National Health Commission.

The WHO said the spread of coronavirus cases among people who have not been to China could be "the spark that becomes a bigger fire" and the human race must not let the epidemic get out of control.

China will speed up the provision of medicines that show clinical effects against the coronavirus.