China’s Tesla rival hits Aussie roads

China's answer to the Tesla Model 3 is in Sydney ahead of a planned roll-out of new electric cars.

BYD made waves in the automotive industry this week by announcing "our flagship sedan has arrived in Australia".

While it isn't on sale yet, BYD says the Han can reach 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, making it quicker than entry-level Tesla sedans.

BYD staff are driving the Han electric car on Sydney roads.

"Integrating the most advanced technologies in the electric vehicle industry, the Han boasts formidable performance combined with stylish craftsmanship," the company says.

"With a 605 kilometres range, this model uses BYD's ultra-safe Blade Battery."

Batteries are BYD's specialty.

A major supplier of key components to the likes of Apple and Motorola, BYD is leveraging its experience with consumer electronics to challenge established carmakers.

BYD is proving popular in China – and there are plans to take the brand further.

BYD says the Han's "Dragon Face" design "blends the best of eastern and western design aesthetics".

The cabin combines genuine wood and leather trim with a huge central infotainment screen and comprehensive driver assistance suite.

While local prices and arrival dates have not been announced, BYD revealed its intention to sell cars in Australia when presenting a deal to put electric public buses on NSW roads last year.

Inside the BYD Han electric car.

The company helped Blu Emu establish a business fleet of electric buses at Sydney Airport in 2016, and claims to have the world's largest selection of electric buses.

BYD's Han sedan helped it outsell rival start-ups in the Chinese electric car market in 2020.

The manufacturer's share price has increased fivefold since February 2019.

The BYD Han electric car is available overseas in two-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive form.

Investors include US Billionaire Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway investment fund took a $US232 million stake in 2008.

That investment is worth more than $7 billion today.

Originally published as China's Tesla rival hits Aussie roads