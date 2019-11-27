Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Crime

Chinese woman found dead in unit

by Mark Morri Crime Editor
27th Nov 2019 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a woman believed to have been murdered has been found in a unit on Sydney's north shore.

Police discovered the body of the woman, a Chinese national, at an address on Bobbin Rd at Pymble this morning about 10am.

Her husband is believed to have left the country recently with the couple's two young children. The children are Australian citizens.

"What happens to the children is now a major source of negotiations between a number of parties,'' a person involved in the investigation told the Daily Telegraph

More to come

More Stories

body found homicide murder woman killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STORM COMING: Hail, winds of up to 90km/h

        premium_icon STORM COMING: Hail, winds of up to 90km/h

        Weather SEVERE storms with the chance of winds gusting to 90km/h and large hail are forecast for the Sunshine Coast later today.

        ‘One-of-a-kind’ furniture moves to new home

        premium_icon ‘One-of-a-kind’ furniture moves to new home

        News A successful pop-up store has lead a Noosa furniture and homewares business to a...

        Sekisui hearing: Beaches vital to loggerhead survival

        premium_icon Sekisui hearing: Beaches vital to loggerhead survival

        Environment Why Yaroomba area could be critical to endangered turtle

        Aussie favourite snags worthy cause

        premium_icon Aussie favourite snags worthy cause

        News The humble snag in bread has raised thousands of dollars to go directly to bushfire...